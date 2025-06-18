Anne Burrell’s Husband Found Her Unresponsive on Bathroom Floor Just Hours After Spending the Night Together (REPORT)

Anne Burrell, the beloved chef and longtime host of Worst Cooks in America, passed away on Tuesday (June 17), at the age of 55.

According to multiple reports, Burrell was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of her Brooklyn home by her husband, Stuart Claxton, around 7:50 a.m.—just hours after he last saw her alive at 1 a.m. that same night.

Claxton called 911 and reported that Burrell had gone into cardiac arrest. The NYPD later confirmed to Page Six that she was dead on arrival.

Burrell's official cause of death remains unknown pending further medical examination.

In a heartfelt statement, her family shared:

Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.

She is survived by her husband, whom she married on October 16, 2021.

A Culinary Powerhouse With Heart and Humor

Burrell was more than a TV personality—she was a culinary mentor, an inspiration, and an unmistakable force of nature in the food world.

Known for her signature laugh, fiery personality, and spiky blonde hair, she made cooking approachable and entertaining for millions of viewers.

She was born on September 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, and discovered her passion for food early on, inspired by her mother’s home-cooked meals and legendary chef Julia Child.

Though she first studied English and Communication at Canisius College in Buffalo, Burrell couldn’t ignore her culinary calling.

She went on to graduate from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, launching a career that would make her a household name.