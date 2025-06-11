Celebrities React to the Death of Beach Boys Singer Brian Wilson

Celebrities are sharing their grief and memories with Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson after he passed away at age 82.

Wilson's death was announced by his family on social media Wednesday (June 11), where they wrote, "We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world."

The musician, born in 1942, had been suffering from dementia in the last few years of his life.

John Cusack, who played Wilson in the 2014 biopic Love & Mercy, posted on X, "The maestro has passed — the man was a open heart with two legs — with an ear that heard the angels. Quite literally. Love and Mercy for you and yours tonight. RIP Brian."

"RIP Brian Wilson. Your genius will live forever," James Woods wrote on X.

"Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week - my world is in mourning. So sad," Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood said on X.

"Anyone with a musical bone in their body must be grateful for Brian Wilson’s genius magical touch !! And greatly saddened of this major worldly loss!! My thoughts go out to his family and friends," Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood added in a post on X.

Seán Ono Lennon, son of Yoko Ono and Beatles musician John Lennon, paid tribute to Wilson's legacy with a long post on X.

"Anyone who really knows me knows how heart broken I am about Brian Wilson passing. Not many people influenced me as much as he did. I feel very lucky that I was able to meet him and spend some time with him. He was always very kind and generous. He was our American Mozart. A one of a kind genius from another world," he wrote.

"His cherished music will live forever as he travels through the Universe and beyond. God bless you, sweet Brian. One of the biggest thrills of my life was singing 'California Girls' with Brian," singer and actress Nancy Sinatra wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo with Wilson.