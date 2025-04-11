Chef Gordon Ramsay is Filming a New Reality Series

Is Chef Gordon Ramsay the hardest-working celebrity chef ever?

I lost count at some 25 reality TV shows over the last 30 years, with some only lasting a season, while other powerhouse shows you just can't get enough of.

Master Chef, Hell's Kitchen, and Kitchen Nightmares are his most popular, well-known, and still going strong.

Now he's adding another venture to his celebrity chef fame with a show called Restaurant Refresh. According to the JS Casting website, casting for restaurants in the northeast for this major brand new show started in January, and filming has been happening or is planned in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

One of the most beloved eateries in New England outside Newport, Rhode Island, was the latest hot spot where Chef Gordon was spotted filming.

According to the IMDb website, Chef Gordon already has a new show hitting Fox in May. He basically becomes a culinary spy and goes undercover in the filthiest restaurants in the country. It's called Secret Service, where he uses surveillance technology and moles on the inside to see what's happening.

After he gathers insights and video evidence from inside these disgusting kitchens, Ramsay will infiltrate the restaurants under the cover of night, when a black light investigation will reveal “more filth and grossness than ever before. By the time Ramsay reveals his identity, it will be too late for staff to cover up their culinary crimes.

However, there's no word yet on when Restaurant Refresh will start airing.

As you know, Chef Gordon is all about revamping struggling restaurants or simply rundown ones that need a facelift and some refreshing. It's always done with tough love, of course, which is what makes his shows so popular.

