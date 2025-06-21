Anne Burrell Update: Food Network Star’s Death Being Investigated as Possible Drug Overdose (REPORT)

Anne Burrell’s unexpected death has left fans and colleagues in shock.

The Food Network star was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home, with initial reports suggesting a possible cardiac arrest.

However, new details have since emerged, prompting authorities to investigate her passing as a potential drug overdose.

According to an internal New York Police Department document obtained by The New York Times, Burrell was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive, surrounded by approximately 100 assorted pills.”

The longtime host of Worst Cooks in America passed away on Tuesday, June 17, at the age of 55.

Multiple reports state that Burrell was found unresponsive on the shower floor of her Brooklyn home by her husband, Stuart Claxton, around 7:50 a.m.—just hours after he last saw her alive at 1 a.m. that same night.

Claxton called 911, reporting that Burrell had gone into cardiac arrest. The NYPD later confirmed to Page Six that she was dead on arrival.

In a heartfelt statement, her family shared:

Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.

She is survived by her husband, whom she married on October 16, 2021, and his son, Javier, as well as her mother, Marlene, sister Jane, her children Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas, and her brother Ben.

Known for her signature laugh, fiery personality, and spiky blonde hair, Burrell made cooking approachable and entertaining for millions of viewers.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Note: The above content is based on available information. Further details may emerge as the investigation progresses.