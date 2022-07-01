26-Year-Old ‘Stay-at-Home-Daughter’ Spent $50,000 of Her Parents’ Money in Just One Day

Spending her parent's money with reckless abandon is a full-time job for Roma Abdesselam, who describes herself as a professional "stay-at-home daughter."

The 26-year-old social media sensation often shares clips of her extravagant and luxurious lifestyle with her followers on social media, but she sent many into a frenzy after revealing how much money she's capable of spending in just 24 hours.

In an interview with the New York Post, she shared she recently spent $50,000 in a single day by buying expensive goods from high fashion brands such as Gucci, Dior, Chanel and Prada.

Roma has turned spending her wealthy parent's money "into a job, and that's been very, very fun for me".

"Every day I wake up in the morning, have breakfast, go to a workout class and go shopping with my girlfriends at Bergdorf’s ... and that’s my life being unemployed," she said.

Roma continued: "Some days I spend $50,000 ... I often get tricked by sales associates who’ll say something like, ‘Oh, this is the last Chanel exotic.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to all these exotics. I need them.'"

When asked what her parents do for a living, Roma declined to answer, but she did share that they have cut her off for lavish overspending before. However, the punishment never lasts for long.

Roma regularly shares clips across her social media accounts that show her spending huge amounts of cash.

Before the pandemic struck, Roma planned to launch a beauty business. However, that has not happened at this point and she is currently unemployed.