A team of storm chasers found themselves in a surreal situation when they ended up trapped inside a live tornado while tracking a storm in Lewistown, Ill., earlier this year.

Storm chaser Tanner Charles uploaded the wild footage to YouTube.

"I don't even know where to start with this video, because this was the most intense experience of my entire life. It was also quite traumatic, which is why I haven't released it in like, months. In the end, I'm just incredibly grateful that we made it out alive," Charles says in the video.

"This has to be some of the most intense footage I have ever shot in my entire chasing career. And I wish we didn't have to go through this to get this footage, but here we are," he continues.

READ MORE: WATCH: Does This Chilling Viral Video Prove Bigfoot Exists?

The video shows Charles and his team tracking an active tornado when Charles suddenly exclaims, "It's coming towards us."

With rain and hail barreling down, a fallen power line traps them on the road as the tornado engulfs their vehicle. The men pray and scream out as someone shouts, "God help me!"

For nearly three minutes wind whips frantically around the car as the men wait for the chaos to end. Finally, when the tornado recedes, the vehicle is left with smashed glass and a crumpled roof.

Watch the mind-blowing tornado footage below:

Luckily, no one was injured during the storm.

And despite the scary event, Charles hasn't stopped chasing storms.

"The month or so was a bit hard but I did indeed start chasing again. [I] took a few weeks to gather myself and process everything, but I've been doing better than expected which I'm grateful for," Charles told Newsweek.