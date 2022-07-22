Wanna Dress Like Eddie Munson? Apparently, You Can Get the ‘Stranger Things’ Metalhead’s Ring at CVS

Wondering how to dress like Eddie Munson? Now's your chance to complete your cosplay of the Stranger Things character!

One of Eddie's signature accessories can apparently be found at your local pharmacy for way cheaper than you might think.

In a viral TikTok video, @yagorlemma18 revealed that Eddie's gemstone ring, which he wears on his right hand, can currently be purchased at CVS.

The actual ring is a mood ring, and it costs only about $8 — if you can find it.

In a second video, @yagorlemma18 explained the ring Eddie wears in the hit Netflix series seems to feature more wear-and-tear, though the band of the ring makes it clear it's the very same the character wears on the show.

Some comments even suggested the costume department may have replaced the cheap mood-changing gem on the ring with a higher quality stone, or even applied some sort of paint to the gem to give it a more worn, weathered appearance.

The ring itself is a '70s-style mood ring, which gels with the idea that a scrappy '80s metalhead might have some hand-me-downs or thrifted pieces of clothing in his wardrobe.

The ring is hardly the only sought-after Eddie Munson wardrobe item, however.

Other items fans are currently clamoring to get their hands on include Eddie's Hellfire Club shirt, guitar pick necklace and white Reebok sneakers.

Played by British actor Joseph Quinn, Eddie Munson was first introduced in in Stranger Things Season 4. His character represents the Satanic Panic that took place in the U.S. during the 1980s.

Eddie became a fan favorite character shortly after Season 4, Vol. 1 hit streaming.

***SPOILERS BELOW!***

Unfortunately, in Episode 9 of the season, the lovable character dies in a blaze of glory after he's mortally wounded in the Upside Down.

On Change.org, a fan-fueled petition to resurrect the character for Season 5 has gained 78,000 signatures.

Fans have also shared countless theories about how Eddie might still be alive — or come back from the dead — next season. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until 2024 to find out.