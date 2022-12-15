13 Strangers Stranded by Airline Rent Van for 650-Mile Road Trip Together

A group of strangers who became stranded at the Orlando International Airport banded together to rent a van for the 650-mile road trip to their destination.

Their adventure went viral on TikTok.

In a TikTok video, one of the passengers, Alana (a.k.a. @alanahstory21), revealed she was at the Orlando airport when her Frontier Airlines flight was abruptly canceled on Dec. 4.

"So, me and a bunch of strangers and my family decided to rent a 15-passenger van and ride back eight hours to Tennessee," Alana explained.

Alana included short clips of each of the 13 passengers introducing themselves and revealing the events that led up to them embarking on the impromptu adventure.

Two of the travelers had come all the way from Cancun, Mexico, while some of the others were headed to Knoxville to tour colleges.

One mom was in the middle of a custody battle.

Others were simply trying to get home.

Watch below:

In the comments, viewers treated the situation like a movie or reality TV show, making predictions about the various "characters" involved in the journey.

"I think Adolfo and Johan are the spies in this Christmas movie," one user commented.

"Renee's flight wasn't even canceled. She just wanted to join in," another joked.

"I need details. Who drove? Did the luggage fit? What was the road trip like? I need details!" someone else wrote.

Alana told FOX 2 that the journey was "very noisy and uncomfortable, but overall, a great experience."

"I am so thankful for the great group of people I got to experience this with. And I got to be part of such a heartwarming story," she said.