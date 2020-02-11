Stripper Goes Viral After Falling Off 15-Foot Pole

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the 2020 Razzies nominations, one stripper's painful viral moment and more, below!

Stripper Falls Off 15-Foot Pole, Goes to Hospital (and Goes Viral)



Exotic dancer Genea Sky recently took a painful fall off a 15-foot pole while working... but she kept twerking even when she hit the stage! Though her spill went viral, Sky was not okay, and had to head to the hospital where she was told she fractured her jaw.

New Instagram Feature: Who Are Your Least Interesting Friends?

Instagram keeps on finding new ways to keep us on their photo-sharing app, don't they? Instagram's latest planned feature will be able to show you which users you follow that you interact with the most... and the least.

Instagram knows how much you hate those annoying spam accounts that keep popping upoin your feed, so they have a solution: The feature will allow you to have an easier time during an unfollow spree when you're unsure of who, exactly, to unfollow.

Here's how to use the feature: Go to your account, click on "following," and you'll see two categories — "Least Interacted With" and "Most Interacted With." Happy unfollowing! (via Livemint)

This 3-Minute, $3 Habit Can Help Lower Workplace Stress and Anxiety



A new study from Japan suggests that people who keep a small plant on their desk at work have lower levels of stress. Research shows that looking at a plant or any kind of nature can boost cognitive performance. That said, for a small price a plant can be used as an anxiety antidote and help restore your sad-looking desk. (via CNBC)

Fresno Airport Workers Fired for Viral Video

Four employees at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport in California were fired after they went viral on TikTok. The group were dancing around the airport after realizing they only had 30 minutes left of their shift. Unfortunately, right after the video went viral, they were called into their boss's office and let go.

The original TikTok video has more than 50,000 likes on the TikTok app. (via Today)

Six Flags to Become First Family of Parks to Earn Certified Autism

Center Designation

Six Flags announced that each of its 26 parks will soon earn the Certified Autism Center designation. Many families find it hard to plan family trips when they have members on the spectrum or those with sensory sensitivities, and Six Flags understands that it can be overwhelming. The certification process will equip Six Flags team members with training to better serve those with special needs to ensure all guests have the best experience. They plan to have a sensory guide for each ride and attraction, as well as in-park sensory-friendly areas where guests can take a break and relax in a less stimulating environment. (via KTVN)

'Cats' Goes Feral with the Most 2020 Razzie Award Nominations

The 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards come around annually during the same time as the Oscars to shame the worst of the worst in movies. This year, Cats earned 9 nominations during the award ceremony. Rambo: Last Blood and A Madea Family Funeral followed close behind with 8 nominations each. (via Radio.com)

Janet Jackson Announces First New Album and Tour in 5 Years

Miss Jackson, we missed you! See her announcement, below:

Russell Wilson Dragged for New 'Do



Is it really that bad? See for yourself, below:

Netflix's New Feature Allows Viewers to Turn Off Auto Previews

FINALLY.

Post Malone's New Face Ink



Post Malone just got a bloody buzz saw tattooed on his face. But are we surprised?