Super Tuesday: Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and More Celebrities Urge Fans to Vote

Today, March 3, is Super Tuesday and celebrities are using their massive social media platforms to encourage fans to get out and vote in the Democratic primary race.

Many stars, including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa, have weighed in on the 2020 presidential election with bold political statements, urging their followers to vote in hopes that Democratic candidates like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren or Joe Biden can run against Donald Trump later this year.

"Like a lot of you, I am going to be voting for the first time, and so are you," 18-year-old Eilish said in a video posted to Twitter. "And you gotta make sure you're registered to vote already, preregistered to vote, whatever it is."

As for Grande, she shared a gif of Sanders on her Instagram Story after publicly endorsing him in 2019.

Dua Lipa also asked Super Tuesday voters to choose the 78-year-old Democratic candidate, tweeting, "What happens in America doesn’t stay in America. The whole world is crying out for kinder and more inclusive leadership. If you are in a Super Tuesday state, please vote for the president you all deserve."

Below, check out other celebrities, including John Legend, Jessica Biel, Laura Dern, Emily Ratajowski and Finneas, who voiced how important it is to vote today.