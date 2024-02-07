Shocking Super Bowl Food Superstitions That Bring Bad Luck on Game Day

Superstitions run rampant in sports not just for the players but for us fans. Whether it's not changing your underwear, not shaving your beard, sitting in the same spot weekly, wearing the same hat, or not washing your jersey, the superstitions are endless.

The thing about superstitions, too, is that they often change each season and even with each sport depending on how things are playing out. So hey, why not throw food into the mix?

Are you all about the San Francisco 49ers this year or maybe Taylor Swift's boyfriend's team is where your allegiance lies? In case you need a reminder, the kick-off for the big game is on Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas at 6:30 pm on CBS.

From ESPN to Sporting News to USA Today Sports, the Kansas City Chiefs are predicted to win Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium however, the win probability has the 49ers with a 53% chance of taking it.

This all said, let's talk about your menu or at least what you should eat and not eat to help your team, at least if you believe in this kind of thing, and half of us do or go along with it.

According to SWNS Media Group, three cheers for burgers, chicken wings, and hot dogs while deviled eggs and garlic bread are considered bad omens.

Also, pizza is the #1 must for that positive energy along with popcorn and chips but don't you dare eat mozzarella sticks.

Here's where I'm out on this whole superstition thing. According to SWNS Media Group, salsa and queso are big no-nos on game day. What the what?!?!? At least nachos are a must while pretzels, vegetable platters, and cheese & cracker spreads are considered bad luck.

Meanwhile, do you think the same celebrities at Super Bowl 2023 where the Chiefs beat the Eagles will attend this year? Here are the sightings from last year.

