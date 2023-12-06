Why Suzanne Somers Was Buried Wearing Her Timberland Boots

Suzanne Somers was buried in her Timberland boots so she could feel "safe."

The Three's Company actress died in October at the age of 76 due to breast cancer and now her husband Alan Hamel has explained that it would have been "too predictable" to bury her in a pair of high heels and instead opted for a pair of custom-made hiking boots.

He told People: "Suzanne never really had boots designed for hiking on the rocks, so I ordered the Timberland boots. I made my gift personal by drawing on them in a few words that represented our life to some degree and made them very personal to Suzanne. She had every manolo blahnik ever made and it has been predictable but not very personal for her to be wearing them for her final trip. Every time she put on the Timberlands, she said, ‘I am wearing you, and my boots will keep me safe.'"

Alan, who tied the knot with Suzanne in 1977, lived beside the mountains in both Malibu and Palm Springs with Suzanne and recalled that they would often spend their mornings climbing the mountains and having lunch.

He said: "[Our routine] always included hiking to the top of one of the mountains, where there was a creek and a large flat rock in the middle of the creek. By the time we got there, which was about a two-hour hike, the rock had been warmed by the morning sun. We would have our lunch on the rock and then take a one-hour nap on the rock and then hike back down and go to work."

Shortly after breaking the news of her death, Alan took to social media to pay tribute to Suzanne.

He wrote on Instagram: “love … there is no version of the word love that is applicable to suzanne. The closest version in words isn’t even close.

“it’s not even a fraction of a fraction of a fraction.

"unconditional love does not do it. I’ll take a bullet for you doesn’t do it.

“55 years together, 46 married and not even one hour apart for 42 of those years. Even that doesn’t do it.

“even going to bed at 6 o’clock and holding hands while we sleep doesn’t do it.

“staring at your beautiful face while you sleep doesn’t do it...

“we are one. I am in love with you, my beautiful suzanne, for all of eternity."