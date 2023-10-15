Suzanne Somers Dead at 76

Suzanne Somers, iconic TV actress and entrepreneur, has died.

The Three's Company alum died Sunday (Oct. 15), a day before her 77th birthday.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," Somers’ publicist R. Couri Hay wrote in a statement.

"Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the statement continued. "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

In a statement to People, Hay noted that there will be a private burial this week, and a memorial will be held next month.

The mother-of-one reportedly spent her final moments in a "beautiful house" in Palm Springs, Calif. that was "one of her dreams."

"There were all these plans and she was always working and dreaming and had brought her family into the business, and the grandchildren and step-children were all part of the business," he told the outlet, noting that she was "very engaged right to the end."

Over her career, aside from acting, Somers has written several wellness books and released a line of organic makeup, skincare and hair care products.