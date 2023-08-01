Suzanne Somers Putting ‘Work on the Back Burner’ to Focus on Health Following Cancer Return

Suzanne Somers is taking a break to focus on her health.

After fans noticed the 76-year-old TV icon was recently absent from her Facebook Live show, her husband Alan Hamel revealed she has been dealing with new health challenges.

"Suzanne has lived with cancer all her life," Hamel told Page Six, adding that "in her 20s, she’d also dealt with two hyperplasia... which is the waiting room for cancer."

Hamel says that Somers, who publicly revealed she had breast cancer in 2021, "has now dealt with her cancer once again."

Even though the best-selling author "got an all-clear" in June, her husband noted that "cancer is tricky and now we will closely monitor everything going forward."

"All her doctors said if she didn’t lead a chemical-free, organic life supported by bioidentical hormones, she wouldn’t be with us," he explained, stating that now that she is on the mend, she has "decided to put work on the back burner for now and focus on her health."

After her husband spoke out, Somers gave an update to her fans via Instagram, revealing her breast cancer had returned.

"As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter," she wrote alongside a photo of her and her husband on Monday (July 31).

"Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever. My incredible family has been so supportive, and have helped so much by keeping the business running so you can still have access to all the wonderful products," Somers continued.

The Three's Company alum told Entertainment Tonight that although her cancer returned, she does her "best not to let this insidious disease control me."

"It’s a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that dreaded, 'It’s back,' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough," she shared.

Over her career, aside from acting Somers has written several wellness books and released a line of organic makeup, skincare and hair care products.