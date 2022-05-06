Suzanne Somers Suggests ‘Three’s Company’ Reboot Using Hologram of Late Star John Ritter

With all the television reunions happening nowadays, no show is immune to speculation about a reboot. However, Suzanne Somers has an interesting concept for a Three's Company revival, on which she played Chrissy, using state-of-the-art technology.

The Step by Step actress spoke on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast where she revealed how she believes the show could go on without John Ritter, who died from an aortic dissection in 2003.

Alongside Joyce DeWitt as Janet Wood, Somers famously played the lovable, ditsy blonde Chrissy Snow while Ritter played the ladies' flirtatious roommate, Jack Tripper.

"I had suggested a show where you would imagine that Chrissy Snow and Jack Tripper eventually got married and had a child," Somers shared on the podcast.

The 75-year-old actress added that the actor's oldest son, Jason, 42, could even portray their characters' child while the late Ritter could still appear — just in a different form.

"I had suggested this to Jason’s people and that the show would be me and Jason, but that John would appear as a hologram because it’d be like he was back and alive," Somers explained. "But Jason doesn’t want to do anything reminiscent of what his father did."

While Somers retired from sitcoms after Step by Step, which aired between 1991 and 1996, she said that she would return to television for a potential Three's Company revival.

"That was the last time I got kinda turned on by thinking about doing a series again," she said. "The marketing is so much better. Suzanne Somers and John Ritter’s son, Jason. And I guess that’s what he didn’t want, but that’s a marketer’s dream. Suzanne Somers and Fred Schmoe is not a marketer’s dream, you know what I mean?"

Three's Company aired on ABC from March 15, 1977, to Sept. 18, 1984