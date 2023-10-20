A Glimpse into Suzanne Somers’ Stunning California Mountain Oasis

Suzanne Somers' truly lived a beautiful life. She was a beautiful soul with an incredible family, and had some extravagant properties.

One of those properties was an over 28-acre estate in Palm Springs, California. Somers and her husband Alan Hamel purchased the home in the 1970s for about $420,000 and listed it a couple of years ago in 2021 for $8.5 million, according to The NYPost.

The couple designed the home with a French countryside style, as they loved to travel. You'll see many French touches throughout the home including a crystal chandelier in the dining room that they got on one of their trips to Paris. That's one of a ton of unique features about this oasis.

To give you an idea of just how unique this property is, let's point out some key features according to TopRealEstateDeals and People.

The almost 7,300 square foot home sits on over 28 acres and includes five structures.

The main house has seven bedrooms, nine baths, a dining room for 24, and a 5,000-bottle wine cellar.

One of the guest houses is called "The Rock House" and was designed by Albert Frey in the 1920s.

There's an outdoor amphitheater carved into the mountain.

As for water features, there are two pools, a spa, and a natural waterfall.

Because the structures are built into the mountain, some are only accessible via funicular or private roads and pathways. You'll find out more about that in the photos below.

We could go on and on detailing interesting things about this property, but it's time you see for yourself. Suzanne loved it and we know you will too.

As we rode up the romantic funicular, I said to Alan, 'Let's buy this' and he said to me, 'Could you please adopt a poker face so we don't have to pay full price?'...I was not able to contain my excitement and we paid more than full price." she added, laughing. -Somers told People

You can see even more of the home in the video below:

Want to get a peek inside more celebrity homes? Take a look 👀 ⬇️

