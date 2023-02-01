According to the lyrics of her mega-smash "Kill Bill," SZA only has it out for her ex and his new girlfriend — not Taylor Swift!

In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, SZA squashes the rivalry speculation that swirled after her album, SOS, dethroned Swift's Midnights album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Some fans took the news hard and speculated on Twitter that the two artists were feuding in real life. Now, first the first time off social media, SZA is setting the record straight.

"I am a huge fan of Taylor! Taylor enjoys my music, which I am grateful [for]. I love her writing. I love 'Anti-Hero.' I feel like it was, you know, unfortunate," SZA says of the nonexistent feud, adding she "never experienced anything like that before."

Watch SZA's "Kill Bill" Music Video:

The R&B star also says she understands Swifties' ride-or-die devotion to Swift, who is "beloved, and for good reason."

"I feel that. Ride for who you love! But you know, we all have to do the best we can, and we all must keep rising and trying new things and learning," she says.

"This is the first time I have ever been in ... the space of a pop icon like Taylor Swift. I feel like I deserve a grace period in learning all these things. I am just honored to even be in the same conversation," SZA tells PopCrush.

Looking on the bright side, SZA credits the rumors as sign that she is moving the needle.

"That means that my numbers and the success of what is happening in my life right now are indicative of someone of that magnitude, and that is really powerful to me. I am really grateful for that. It's just gnarly, so I am thankful for all of it," she says.

Click here to watch the full PopCrush Nights interview with SZA.

Listen to PopCrush Nights every weeknight starting at 7PM by downloading the PopCrush App, or listen online 24/7 here!