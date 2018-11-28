Taron Egerton on Filming First Gay Sex Scene: ‘I Really Threw Myself Into It’

Taron Egerton was all in for his role as Elton John in the forthcoming biopic, Rocketman.

The 29-year-old actor opened up to MTV about the role, revealing that he'll have his first-ever sex scene in the film. While he didn't reveal who it's with, one can assume it'll involve Richard Madden's character, John's long-time manager and boyfriend John Reid.

"I really threw myself into it, I filmed my first sex scene for this film and it's with quite a well-known man," Egerton shared. "I do feel the movie we shot is absolutely a celebration of everything that Elton John is and part of that is his sexuality."

Egerton feels viewers, specifically those in the gay community, will be impressed by how authentic Rocketman feels. The Welsh actor said he "loved every second" of filming this particular project.

"I'm not someone who is remotely perturbed by male intimacy and I am quite proud of what we've done with it. We really went some places with it," he said.

The first trailer for Rocketman was released in October. The clip highlights specific highs and lows in John's career and features Egerton in character as John, Madden as Reid and more.

Rocketman, written by Lee Hall, was directed by Dexter Fletcher. The same director responsible for Billy Elliot the Musical and the 2005 version of Pride & Prejudice. It stars Egerton, Madden, Jamie Bell, Gemma Jones and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The film is slated to hit theaters in May 2019.

Check out Egerton's full interview with MTV below.