Taylor Swift is the personification of that cliche quote, "Dance like nobody's watching," and her Shorty Award acceptance speech for Best Singer is the epitome of all that quote embodies.

In a video that shows Taylor thanking fans for the win, she says that at first she had no idea what the award was even for, but once she was informed that it has to do with having the best fans on social media voting her Best Singer, she was totally onboard. She said, "Guys! When I first was told about the news that I had won a shorty award I felt really conflicted because I’m very tall. I did not understand what the honor was for, and now I understand that it’s for the fact you guys have been unbelievable on social media and I’m really happy about that."

She then went on to express the fact that the second thing that went through her mind when she found out she'd won a Shorty Award was the song "Shorty Wanna Ride" by Young Buck. Naturally, she rapped a tiny snippet of the song, "My second thought, just for the record was that ‘Shawty wanna ride with me, ride with me / We can get low’ stop it, stop it you’re in public.”

She went on to say, “Thank you so much for everything. Thanks for the best singer award, I really appreciate that and thanks for being so amazing and organized and like, a great fan base…bye…"

