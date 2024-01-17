Fans Think Taylor Swift Secretly Wrote This New Spy Thriller Movie

Did Taylor Swift secretly write the book that the upcoming star-studded spy-thriller flick Argylle is based on?

Fans definitely think so, after many put together clues that seemingly point to Swift as the author. After all, Swifties are well-versed in conspiracy theories and clever clues.

According to Vanity Fair, Apple reportedly paid some $200 million for the rights to an unpublished book from a first-time author, which became Argylle. The film follows the escapades of an introverted author (Bryce Dallas Howard) and her heroic characters, played by Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa. Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, and Catherine O'Hara also star in the movie.

The real author's true identity has been kept mysterious – the book is penned under the name Elly Conway, which is the name of Howard's character in the film.

So how does this relate to Swift?

Well, apparently, when promotion first began for the movie in the fall of 2023, fans discovered that a search of the name Elly Conway was linked to a character on an Australian soap opera called Neighbours, who happened to make her debut on December 13 (Swift's birthday).

Some other clues, according to Swifties, include Howard resembling the author Swift plays in All Too Well: The Short Film. The "Bejeweled" singer also has an affinity for argyle clothing and loves cats, which are heavily featured in the movie. Plus, the official Twitter (X) account for the movie has been tweeting lyrics from multiple Taylor Swift songs.

However, despite the speculation, both Conway (whom many fans remain convinced is not real) and the film's director, Matthew Vaughn, have insisted that Swift is not involved in the project.

"Hello to my new followers. Today I find myself saying the strangest thing, but here goes. I’m not Taylor Swift! We both love cats and I adore her music. I’m sure that when she writes a book she will use her name and it will be as brilliant as everything she does," Conway tweeted on Nov. 3.

Director Vaughn told Rolling Stone on Jan. 16 that it was actually his daughter who alerted him to the conspiracy theories about Swift.

"I’m not a big internet guy, and it was actually my daughter who came up to me—this is the power of celebrity and the internet—and said, ‘You never told me Taylor wrote the book!’ And I’m looking at her going, ‘What are you talking about Taylor Swift wrote the book? She didn’t write the book!’ And I was laughing because I was like, ‘It’s not true! She didn’t write the book!’ But my daughter was convinced of it," he shared.

He also confirmed that the book is a real novel written by a real person named Elly Conway.

"There is an Elly Conway who wrote the book, but it’s not Taylor Swift. And I say that because I imagine Taylor Swift has a load of people trying to jump on her bandwagon left, right, and center, and I don’t want to be a part of that club. I did read the conspiracies and I was like, Wow, they don’t leave a stone unturned! But it’s not Taylor Swift. She definitely didn’t write the book," he explained.