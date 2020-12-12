Is Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Dorothea’ About Selena Gomez?

Swifties have been deciphering Taylor Swift's latest album evermore and shared their theory that the song, "Dorothea," is about Selena Gomez.

Shortly after Swift released her ninth studio album on December 11, Twitter user @KByeRevival shared a thread on why she believes that the song could be referencing Gomez. Prior to the album's release, Swift admitted that her lyrics blur the lines of fantasy and real-life stories.

As for the title of the song, the fan pointed out that Gomez's character in the film The Fundamentals of Caring was named "Dot," short for Dorothea and that her favorite movie growing up was The Wizard of Oz.

Gomez was in beauty pageants growing up, and Swift sings, “Your mom and her pageant schemes." Another line references Dorothea selling "dreams, makeup and magazines." Gomez recently launched her Rare Beauty makeup line and has been on the cover of countless magazines this year.

Swift also sings about only seeing her on a tiny screen, which could be in reference to the pandemic or her new HBO Max cooking show.

Other fans pointed out that the song could reference her previous releases and storyline from folklore. During her YouTube live chat, Swift revealed that there is not a direct continuation between her folklore characters, Betty, James and August. She added, "In my mind, Dorothea went to the same school as Betty, James and Inez. You'll meet her soon."

