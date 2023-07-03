Taylor Swift Fined Thousands of Dollars for Trash Outside Luxury New York City Townhouse: REPORT

Taylor Swift is the "Anti-Hero" IRL when it comes to her luxury Tribeca townhouse in New York City because, according to the New York Post, the pop star has racked up thousands of dollars in fines from the Sanitation Department.

Swift's three-story townhouse on Franklin Street is the source of around $3,010 in fines for not keeping the street clean.

Apparently, since Swift purchased the house in 2017 for $18 million and turned it into a private entrance for her luxe penthouse in the condo next door, she has been ticketed for her trash 32 times.

Swift has reportedly been ticketed for various issues between 2018 and 2023, including failing to clean the area in front of her building, having a dirty sidewalk, and improperly disposing of garbage.

Not only that, but the residence has racked up the most sanitation tickets of any home on the street.

The summonses even detailed what type of trash was the culprit when it came to Swift's dirty sidewalk, such as piles of newspapers, bottles, cardboard, napkins, wrappers, “scattered ashtray contents,” and a cigarette carton, per NY Post.

Nevertheless, her team of lawyers fought back against the fines and managed to knock off around $200 from her penalties.

A dog walker slammed Swift to the Post, saying, "She doesn’t care about leaving trash out. I think she’s more focused on her multi-million dollar tour that’s bankrupting all her fans."

But according to Swift's old landlord from her famous Cornelia Street residence, she's the perfect tenant.

"She was nothing but a perfect tenant the entire time and lovely to deal with," David Aldea said. "I have nothing but positive things to say about her."

But one Swiftie on Twitter defended their queen, blaming the trash problem on fans who gather outside the townhouse to try to catch a glimpse of the star.

"This situation can likely be attributed to fans walking outside of her home," the fan tweeted.