Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn posted proof they're quarantining together.

The 29-year-old British actor, who rarely posts on Instagram, shared a glimpse into his private home life with the "Lover" hitmaker Wednesday (April 29). He also confirmed he's self-isolating with Swift amid the coronavirus pandemic after sharing photos of her cat Benjamin Button.

The snaps show Swift's beloved blue-eyed pet hiding under a rug, inside a box and a brown paper bag. Then, in another Instagram Story, Alwyn even shared a very relatable selfie of himself drinking white wine.

If you're still unconvinced the two are in lockdown together, fans also pointed out that the rug in Alwyn's pic is the same one in the background of Swift's most recent Instagram photo of her other cat, Olivia Benson.

The couple, who have been dating since 2016, are notoriously private about their relationship but in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, Swift did open up about falling in love with Alwyn.

"I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life," she said. "We decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private... Even though it was really horrible, I was really happy."

"But I wasn’t happy in the way that I’d been trained to be happy," Swift continued. "It was happiness without anyone else’s input. It was just we were happy.”

Meanwhile, the singer has not shared details about her time in quarantine, but she did perform "Soon You'll Get Better" live for the first time during the Lady Gaga-curated One World: Together at Home event.