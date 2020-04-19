Taylor Swift performed “Soon You’ll Get Better” live for the first time ever—and maybe the only time.

The 30-year-old pop star wrote the song, which was featured on her seventh studio album, Lover, about her mother’s battle with cancer. The singer performed the song on her piano during the One World: Together at Home telecast on Saturday (April 18).

Lady Gaga, who curated the event to raise relief aid for the coronavirus pandemic, praised her performance. “This is beautiful Taylor, thank you for sharing this vulnerable moment with us,” Gaga gushed during an Instagram Live.

Because of the song’s personal nature and heart-wrenching lyrics, Swift previously said that she didn’t believe she would ever perform it for a live audience.

"I don't know if I'll ever play it live," she admitted in a town hall interview with SiriusXM. "It's just really difficult for me. It was hard to write. It's hard to sing. It's hard to listen to for me. But sometimes, music is like that. Sometimes it's not just about stuff that was pleasant to feel."

Swift's performance followed the announcement that she has postponed all of her concerts for 2020, including her Lover Festivals.

Watch her emotional performance, below.

Read fan reactions, below.