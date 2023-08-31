Taylor Swift isn't ready to let go of that moment she unwillingly shared on stage with Kanye West during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift's Eras Tour picked back up in Mexico this last week, where she was caught on video making reference to the infamous moment from the 2009 awards show.

Taylor Swift's Reference to Kanye West Incident During Eras Tour

In the video, Swift attempts to calm the raucous Mexico City crowd as she moves into the acoustic portion of the night's setlist. According to American Songwriter, Swift told the crowd, "It's the best way to be interrupted, by the way, people chanting your name."

She wasn't done there: The pop star decides to take things a step further, making a slight reference to West's impromptu VMAs stage rush as she lightly pecks away at her piano keys.

"It's really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know," she tells the crowd.

How the Kanye and Taylor Swift Incident First Happened

The two artists will be forever connected after West jumped onstage as Swift was accepting the award for Best Female Video for "You Belong With Me" in 2009.

As Vox tells it, Swift "was in the process of crossing over from the country music scene to mainstream pop." Among the competition for Best Female Video that year was Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)."

West tried to convince the audience that Beyoncé should have won, even as Swift was giving her acceptance speech with the award in her hands.

"I'm really happy for you," West remarked after hopping uninvited on stage. "I'm gonna let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."

Swift later addressed the incident in her 2020 documentary, "Miss Americana," where she called it a "formative experience."

The Eras Tour is currently on a break from the road before picking back up in Argentina in November. A concert film based on the tour is set to debut in theaters prior to that, on Oct. 13. A second U.S. leg follows in late 2024.

