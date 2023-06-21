‘Taylor Swift Law’ to Punish Ticket Scalpers Proposed in Brazil

The country of Brazil is proposing a "Taylor Swift law" due to her in-demand concerts.

The full law, which you can read here, is being led by Congresswoman Simone Marquetto. In the country, scalping is considered a crime, but the congresswoman wants to take it a step further with Swift's upcoming The Eras Tour which is headed to Brazil later this year.

According to reports, the proposed law would increase the maximum sentence from a one-year stint in jail to four years behind bars. The fines would also be increased, up to 100 times the original price that the scalpers would be requesting for the resold tickets, meaning fines could reach six digits.

“The exploitation of the Brasilian population by so-called ‘scalpers’ at any paid events expected to see a big public influx is public and notorious,” the English translation of the new bill explains. “These tickets touts’ activity deprives the less fortunate, preventing them from attending the desired show, and constitutes a true crime against the public economy. There are many examples showing that the concerns expressed above are justified. The most recent is the case of the sale of concert tickets by an international singer. Fans claim that dealers purchased a large number of tickets, making it impossible for other consumers [to purchase tickets]."

Ticketmaster warned fans that they believe the want is greater than the number of tickets available for the shows. The hope is that this bill would convince scalpers to not attempt to make an illegal profit off of her tour.

The 33-year-old popstar will be performing a string of five dates in the country including two stops in Rio de Janeiro at Estádio Nilton Santos on Nov. 18 and 19 in addition to three dates at Sao Paulo's Allianz Parque on Nov. 24, 25 and 26.