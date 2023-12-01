Taylor Swift Thanks Touring Family as 2023 Eras Shows Come to an End

Taylor Swift has thanked her "touring family" after wrapping her final Eras show of the year.

The "Anti-Hero" hit-maker also paid tribute to the fans who have been to see her perform in 2023 and admitted she will never forget the shows because she is so "proud" of what she has accomplished.

Taylor began her reflection by thanking Brazilian fans for their support over the final dates of this year: six concerts in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

She wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter: “Bringing a tour to Brazil has been something I’ve dreamt of for years, and those fans blew my expectations away. We’ve officially wrapped up the 2023 Eras Tour and we got to end the year with 6 shows in Rio and São Paulo, with the most magical crowds."

The 33-year-old star then thanked her stage crew and fans.

She continued: “I’m so grateful to my touring family, my band, crew and dancers for everything they put into this show all year. To the people who came to see it, you are what made those stadiums feel so alive and electric and unforgettable for me. Really just feeling so proud and moved by what I got to be a part of. See you in 2024.”

Taylor will get back on the road in February, when she takes her Eras Tour to Japan, Australia and Singapore, before embarking on the European leg in May, and returning to the US in October.

Meanwhile, Billy Joel is among those who caught the "Cruel Summer" singer in action this year and he admitted his daughters Della, 8, and Remy, 6, who he has with wife Alexis Roderick, were very impressed that he took them to her Florida gig.

He told People magazine: "I got very cool dad points. Oh, she's great. She's really very good. We're going to probably go see her again."

At the time, the Grammy Award-winning star, who also has 32-year-old Alexa with model Christie Brinkley, took to social media to share a carousel of photos from their time at the concert and thanked the "Love Story" singer for putting on such a good show.

He wrote on Instagram: "Rockin’ into our new ‘era’ thank you @Taylorswift we loved the show!"