Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Love Story in 29 Awkward, Adorable Pictures
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story closed its latest chapter with a passionate kiss on the football field on Sunday night (Jan. 28). It was a fairytale moment that could not have felt more comfortable.
Pictures show the two lovers spotting each other after Kelce's Chiefs won the AFC Championship game in Baltimore. He brought her in close for a hug, a snuggle and a sweet kiss (followed by a cheeky secret). It was like they were the only two people on the field in that moment.
That's not exactly how things began.
Swift's first appearance at an NFL game in 2023 looked awkward by comparison. There was a little laughter, a strange thumbs up and plenty of distance between her and her boyfriend's mother, Donna.
Week by week, she grew more comfortable.
Brittany Mahomes seemed like the first to befriend Swift — remember the baby pics? — and after that, the megastar seemed to grow closer to Donna and (later) Jason Kelce. Credit to Travis' brother for bringing one heck of an icebreaker to the party.
A collection of pictures from Swift's time at Kansas City Chiefs games finds her figuring out all of these new relationships. By the end, she's salty when the Chiefs lose and angry when calls don't go her man's way. The final few pictures leave the impression that Kelce's grown to lean into her support in the way the best couples know how to do.
Of course, there's still a chapter to be written: The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.
