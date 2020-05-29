Taylor Swift Slams Trump’s Response to Minneapolis Protests, Says She’ll ‘Vote Him Out’ in November

Taylor Swift vowed to help vote Donald Trump out in November after the president threatened to send the military to shoot protesters in Minneapolis.

The Lover hit-maker released a statement in response to Trump's tweet Friday morning (May 29) following the public outcry and rioting over the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being arrested by four police officers.

"These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen," Trump tweeted. "Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

The message was later flagged as violating Twitter's policy against glorifying violence. However, for Swift, Trump did more than just glorify violence. She condemned his remarks and accused him of "stoking the flames of white supremacy."

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?" she wrote. "'When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump," Swift tweeted.

The pop star's strong message was praised by many on Twitter, including celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Martha Hunt and Parent Trap's Elaine Hendrix.

Swift, who refrained from sharing her political views for years, famously broke her silence on politics shortly before the 2018 midterms. She posted a lengthy statement on Instagram to encourage her followers to vote.

"I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent," Swift wrote at the time. "I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love."