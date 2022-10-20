With less than 24 hours to go until Taylor Swift releases her highly-anticipated album Midnights, a person on TikTok is now predicting what the project will sound like.

A user by the name of @kellmeaboutit (real name Kell Martin) took to TikTok to share what he thinks the album will sound like with a variety of voices and singing styles.

He sings across the first track track, "hey, what in the lavender haze," a nod to what the track will be called. On the second track - "Maroon" - he spoofs Halsey and her song "Colors" as he sings "Everything's maroon, his pills, his hands, his jeans."

Kell continues to sing similarly across every track, all the way from track No. 1 all the way down to the final track, No. 13.

The video has gone viral and amassed more than 194,000 and gained 40,000 likes at the time of reporting.

Watch it below:

Indeed, the excitement over Swift's new album is at all an all time high. Midnights is set to serve as the singer's tenth studio album and her first since the re-release of her Red album in 2021, now dubbed Red (Taylor's Version).

Midnights sees Jack Antonoff back in the producer's seat. He previously worked on some tracks on Folklore and Evermore, however, he was the driving force behind her pop albums: Reputation, Lover and 1989.

Additionally, Swift will be joining fellow pop music darling Lana Del Rey on a track called "Snow On The Beach," which serves as the album's only collaboration.

Midnights is available to stream as well as purchase beginning at midnight tonight.