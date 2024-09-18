Florida Teacher Bans Gen-Z Slang From Classroom

One teacher in Florida lost out on some aura points when she decided to ban Get-Z slang from her classroom.

The New York Post reports that Angela Santalo left her students in shock after she banned several slang terms from her classroom. Some of the terms that have been banned by the teacher are: “pookie,” “aura,” “bro” and “womp womp.”

Speaking with The Sun, Santalo shared what inspired her to create the list of banned words.

"What prompted me to create the list of banned words was the constant repetition I heard from my students in class," she said.

"We’d be lining up for lunch, and I’d hear students saying, ‘you’re so skibidi’, or ‘that’s so sigma,'" Santalo continued.

"I don’t get how those terms fit into a regular conversation."I like that I have implemented this because it teaches them restraint and how to speak more properly. As a teacher, it’s my job to help them be better, and that’s what I’m trying to do," she added.

Santalo took to her TikTok where she shared footage of the announcement that Gen-Z terms would be banned in the classroom.

"Words that are forbidden in my class after hearing them a million times," she captioned the video.

In the clip, Santalo specifically pointed out the term "pookie."

"I am nobody’s pookie, do not call me pookie. Stop addressing people as pookie," she said.

"The reason I’m doing this is because I want you to speak like you’re more educated," Santalo told the class.

Since implementing the policy, Santalo shared that there have only been a few slips and that the students are quick to correct themselves.