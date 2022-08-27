Teenager Breaks Neck While Participating in Viral TikTok Challenge

Could you imagine participating in a viral trend and ending up with a broken neck? That's exactly what happened to one teen.

In 2020, 16-year-old Sarah Platt was competing in a hockey tournament when her friends encouraged her to make a video while doing the viral "skull breaker" challenge. The stunt features one person jumping in the air while two people kick their legs from underneath them. This obviously leads to a hard fall for the challenger.

Although her friends were not injured, she fell on her neck and was immediately taken to the hospital after she had no feeling in her right leg.

“It was just a trend that was around at the time. We thought making the TikTok would be fun and funny but I didn’t really want to take part because I just didn’t want to get hurt. But it was a little bit of peer pressure," she told The Mirror.

Doctors discovered that she broke her T5 vertebrae along with three bones in her neck. Sarah is now 18 and is able to walk, however, she developed postural tachycardia syndrome, a heart condition that causes her to faint.

“I want to try and make people more aware not to do it, because it could end in someone getting hurt," Sarah continued. Her mother, Jane Platt, added, “We were one of the lucky ones. She’s alive and walking – thank god – but we are obviously having to deal with something else as a result.”

Sarah wasn't the only person injured by the challenge, back in 2020, numerous other severe injuries were reported from the viral challenge.

A TikTok spokesperson responded to the incident and article. "Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our community, and especially our teenage users," they said in a statement.

"TikTok is a strictly 13+ platform and our Community Guidelines make clear that we do not tolerate content that promotes dangerous acts that may lead to harm. Last year we launched a major global project to learn about the nuances of this topic and we have since taken a series of proactive steps to further protect our community and to educate them on how to interact safely with what they see online."