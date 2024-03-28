Teen Refuses to Share ‘Huge’ Inheritance With Stepsiblings, Enrages Stepdad

A 17-year-old boy on Reddit is refusing to share the "huge" inheritance he received from his late father with his stepsiblings. Now, his mom and stepdad are furious with him and claim he has no "compassion."

The teen found out only a few weeks ago that his dad left him "a lot of money" in a trust.

"Like it's such a crazy amount that I didn't really believe it at first. But it's true. The reason is my dad had inherited from both his parents already, he also inherited from the only two uncles he had as well, and one of them was very successful and had a business. This was all explained in a letter my dad wrote to me," he began.

"He had the trust set up before he came into most of the money but when he found out his cancer was incurable, he decided to put it all aside for me once all medical bills were paid off for him. My parents were separated but not legally divorced when my dad was sick/died. But they weren't living together or a couple for years. This was 10 years ago," the boy continued.

When his mom found out about the money, she insisted they meet with a lawyer to discuss the windfall.

"She also told her husband and suddenly the money became a very touchy subject. I can't touch it until I'm 19 with the way my dad set it up. So I have some time to deal with this but my mom and her husband want me to share the money with my stepsiblings (ages 14, 8 and 7). The money is enough where even if I pay for college and buy a house I would have money left," he explained.

"My mom and her husband have struggled financially for years. They started dating when his youngest kid was 1. His wife had died, he was going through a legal battle with the mother of his oldest and his oldest is in therapy for trauma caused by their mom. Also his youngest was born with some medical issues and has lots of doctor appointments. Between everything money was tight. We live paycheck to paycheck and I work to make my own life a little more comfortable. But we had no college savings or anything before this. My mom and her husband drained their own bank account to keep a roof over our heads," the teen continued.

His mom told him it would be "selfish" to put the money away solely for his future and said that even though he doesn't call her husband "dad," they are still a family that has been though "so much together."

She told him it would be "so good and generous" to share the inheritance, and that he should set up accounts for his stepsiblings so they have a "better chance" at life.

"Despite all their trying to talk me into it, I said no. I told them I wasn't going to share the money. My mom was SO mad. But it was nothing compared to how mad her husband was. They told me to quit being selfish and start acting with compassion," the teen concluded.

READ MORE: Woman Kicks Out In-Laws, Calls Police After Mother-in-Law Wakes Her Up

Users in the comments supported the teen's decision.

"Get the hell out of that house. Is there a sibling of your dad's you can move in with. Invest every cent of that money, though. Talk to a financial advisor. Also, make sure to keep your birth certificate, driver's license, and any other IDs and documents where they can't hold them over your head," one person advised.

"So your mom's new husband is mad you aren't giving money to his children? This money came from your father. That was not their father, it was yours. This is whom your father wanted the money to go to. Explain to your mother that if they are going to punish you for doing exactly what your dead father wanted they can go fly a kite. Mom should also ask her new husband to stay out of it. He isn't your father," someone else weighed in.

"Your dad left it the way he did so your mom couldn’t spend it on others. It is not your job to finance her family. It WAS NOT selfish of your father to make sure your mom and company are okay. IT IS selfish and greedy for your mom and husband to expect you to give them money. GIVING THEM MONEY IS WHAT YOUR DAD WOULD NOT WANT," another commented.

Celebrities Accused of Satanic and Demonic Rituals Some genuinely believe these music stars sold their souls to the devil in exchange for fame and fortune. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell