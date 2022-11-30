TikTok User Says She Found ‘Horrific’ Bathroom Livestream in Hotel Room: WATCH

This TikTok clip wins for creepiest video of 2022.

In a viral video posted Nov. 25, user @darbyjjones documented the strange Bluetooth livestream she and another guest discovered in their hotel room.

"Our hotel TV satellite picked up a horrific bluetooth camera signal," text in the video reads, as the TikTok user explains, "And it's a toilet. It's a f---ing camera pointed at a toilet.

"There's no sound, it hasn't moved in, what, 30 minutes?" she adds.

"Straight crotch shot," more text clarifies, as the view of the toilet appears to show it positioned under a black light.

The video also shows the horrified hotel guests exploring the vent above their room's toilet, where the find an electrical outlet but thankfully conclude the feed on their TV isn't from their room.

"Please get this out there, the dark web and creepy hidden cameras are very real," the video's caption reads. Watch below:

In an update, the woman said she "ran to the front desk." The staff member there at the time was "the creepiest person ever to exist" and made her "feel so uneasy."

She said the employee only spent 20 minutes investigating the hotel's many rooms before leaving.

"We were watching the livestream from 10:30 to like 4 in the morning and nothing happened. Nobody went in there and unplugged it or took a piss or anything," she continued.

She added that the hotel employee claimed he would notify the police, but when she called law enforcement later to make sure they knew of the situation, they had no idea about the situation.

In a further update posted Nov. 29, the TikTok user shared that "everything is in the hands of the police" now and that there are "no updates."

In the comments, she told another user that she has been "in contact with the police" but they have yet to find anything.