Does Camila Cabello's new single sound a little... familiar?

TikTok user @ftrppl figured out what Cabello's latest track, "Don't Go Yet," reminds him of: a viral 2006 internet meme. Remember that wacky "two-legged horse?"

In a video posted to TikTok, @ftrppl plays a snippet of Cabello's track ("Baby don't go yet, 'cause I wore this dress for a lil' drama") as well as the audio from the viral two-legged horse video meme, comparing the two. And we've got to admit... he's definitely onto something!

Apparently, he's not the only one who thinks the two tracks sound alike. (The TikTok clip has been viewed more than half a million times.) And although the songs are completely different, you simply can't un-hear the similar beat (or un-see that nightmarish two-legged horse galloping through your brain).

According to Know Your Meme, the origin of the meme is somewhat unknown, but the the iconic image of the two-legged horse was first recognized from a background on the You're The Man Now, Dog website back on Sept. 3, 2005.

On Dec. 14, 2007, Youtuber CaitlinRox1234 uploaded the animated GIF of the awkwardly running animal as a video, adding the gibberish part of the song "Chacarron Macarron" by El Chombo as background music.

Since its initial upload, the video has been viewed over 60 million times, as well as re-uploaded countless times.

Meanwhile, "Don't Go Yet" features Latin influences and is the first release off of her upcoming third full-length album, Familia.

Cabello herself has become an active TikTok user recently. She has been posting videos of her family and boyfriend Shawn Mendes, as well as her singing and promoting her upcoming remake of Cinderella for Amazon Prime. Hopefully, she'll get a kick out of this TikTok comparison.