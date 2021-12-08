Harris Teeter Cookie Cake Goes Viral After TikToker Mistakes Iconic Jim Carrey ‘Grinch’ Movie Quote for ‘Cry for Help’

A TikTok user hilariously mistook a cookie cake featuring a quote by the Grinch as a public cry for help, launching the latest viral video in the process!

On Tuesday (Dec. 7), TikTok user @BeverlyPham uploaded a video of a cookie cake she saw while shopping at grocery chain Harris Teeter.

The cookie cake featured a quote by the Grinch (played by Jim Carrey) from the 2000 film Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The baker even used green frosting as a nod to the holiday icon.

The cake read:

4:00: Wallow in self-pity

4:30: Stare into the abyss

5:00: Solve world hunger, tell no one

5:30: Jazzercize

6:30: Dinner with me - I can't cancel that again

7:00: Wrestle with my self-loathing… I'm booked!

Apparently Beverly didn't recognize the quote, however, prompting her to question if the writing on the cookie cake was "a reference to something" or an actual cry for help.

"Are the people at Harris Teeter okay? Like, what is this cake?" she asked her TikTok followers.

Her video received over 370,000 views in just a day. Watch below:

Watch the full scene from Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, below.

After going viral, the TikToker said that she received "so much hate" and that "people were acting like I murdered a puppy" because she didn't know the movie quote. She explained that the movie came out when she was just 4 years old and that she only watched it once when she was in elementary school.

In two response videos, Beverly answered questions about her childhood and apparent lack of Grinch knowledge. She explained that her parents were immigrants from Vietnam and didn't know about the classic holiday movie themselves.