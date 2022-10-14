TikTok Influencer Trolls Grandmother Using Katy Perry’s ‘Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)’ Lyrics

Katy Perry has been going viral lately for a variety of reasons. She recently became a NSFW topic of conversation on the internet thanks to Duolingo. Now, her song "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" is in the spotlight over on TikTok thanks to a hilarious viral video.

The clip shows a granddaughter reciting the lyrics to the iconic Teenage Dream single to her unsuspecting grandmother, playing it off like a recap of her actual Friday night activities. Needless to say, the grandmother isn't thrilled.

The video begins with the granddaughter — username @jacquelinefransway — listing events referenced in the song: "Yeah, we danced on tabletops, and we took too many shots..."

This leads the grandmother to keep asking: "Who's we" and "We who?"

Obviously concerned, the grandmother asks if a person named DJ was with the granddaughter when all of the alleged partying went down.

The grandmother is visibly shocked when her granddaughter starts talking about "streaking in the park, skinny-dipping in the dark," telling her she could have been arrested.

At the end of the video, the granddaughter jokes that there is a warrant out for her arrest — a reference to one of the song's lyrics — to which the grandmother says: "You deserved it!"

Watch the clip below:

The TikTok video went so viral that Perry herself found it. She left a comment mimicking the grandmother's tough love.

"You deserved it," she wrote.

Other viewers left their two cents in the comment section.

"She just care about DJ," one wrote about the grandmother's incessant questions about someone named DJ.

"Grandma Nan has no remorse," another commented.

"PROTECT GRANNY AT ALL COST," someone else wrote.

User @jacquelinefransway's account features several other videos where she pranks her grandmother in various circumstances. Many of the clips have already achieved over 100,000 views.