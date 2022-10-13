The Duolingo Bird Just Made a Very NSFW Joke About Katy Perry Getting Slimed

The infamous Duolingo bird flocked toward controversy Wednesday (Oct. 12) with a very NSFW joke about pop music superstar Katy Perry.

The brand — represented by a cartoon green owl — left fans' jaws on the floor when it retweeted a video of Perry getting slimed at the 2010 Kids' Choice Awards. Alongside the video of the pop star getting doused in green goo, the Duolingo bird flew straight into NSFW territory with this quip: "hold up is that my..."

See Duolingo's NSFW tweet about Katy Perry below:

The brand followed their tweet with two more quips:

"We're all thinking it, I just said it," it tweeted, quickly adding, "^^this is your sign to log off Twitter and do your lesson."

Fans flooded the viral tweet with replies and reactions.

"Who was thinking that," one Twitter user dryly responded.

"Duolingo be wildin’ on main," another wrote.

"DUO LINGO NO. BAD," someone else commented.

We won't explain the joke. Quite frankly, if you aren't able to parse out its meaning, you deserve to remain in the comforting bubble of naïveté.

However, this is hardly the first time Duolingo has stirred up celebrity controversy or trolled on social media. The brand recently made a meme out of Adam Levine's cheating scandal.

Over on TikTok, the Duolingo bird is known to have an infatuation with singer Dua Lipa, even going so far as to ask for photos of her feet.

The Duolingo bird even showed up to Lipa's concert at Madison Square Garden, where it asked her to marry it.

The 2010 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards were held on March 27 at the Pauley Pavilion at UCLA at the height of Perry's career.

A few months later, on Aug. 24, 2010, Perry released her Teenage Dream album, which eventually scored six No. 1 hits between the standard and deluxe editions of the album.