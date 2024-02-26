Woman Sparks Online Debate After Microwaving Whole Raw Chicken for Family Dinner: ‘This Is Foul’

A woman on TikTok has done the unthinkable: microwaved an entire raw chicken for her family dinner.

The bizarre cooking method immediately sparked debate in the creator's comments, with some viewers being amazed by the feat, while others were downright horrified.

The woman began by showing the camera that she planned on cooking the chicken in a Tupperware dish.

She then patted the chicken dry with paper towels and covered it in seasoning.

"This is going in the microwave for six minutes per pound. My chicken's about five pounds, so it's gonna go in the microwave for about half an hour," she explained.

After the chicken was microwaved for 30 minutes, she said it "looked and smelled good" and checked the temperature with a meat thermometer before popping it back in the microwave for a few extra minutes.

"It smells so good. Oh my gosh, it is so juicy and tender. My family is gonna be stoked for chicken," she gushed.

The video then cut to her husband carving the meat and reacting to it being cooked in the microwave.

"No. How do you cook a chicken in the microwave?" he asked in disbelief.

"Are you kidding? Wait, what?" he added. He tasted the chicken and confirmed that it was in fact juicy.

"Alright, the consensus is that I think we all liked the chicken. It was really juicy and moist," the woman said, showing the empty chicken platter after their dinner.

"I'm honestly surprised ... I'm kinda shocked," her husband added.

Watch the video, below:

"I just feel like it’s one of those things where just because you can, doesn’t mean you should," one viewer commented on the video.

"That feels illegal," someone else wrote.

"It's cooked but my mind can’t grasp it," another person wrote in the comments.

"This is why I don’t always eat at other people’s house…" someone else joked.

One person revealed that their grandmother used to use the same method of cooking a chicken.

"My Gran was known as the Tupperware lady and every Sunday she cooked a chicken in the microwave for lunch after church. I needed this video today," they shared.