A Woman on TikTok Found a Secret Room Hidden Behind Her Bathroom Mirror and Now Twitter Thinks She’s Going to Meet Candyman

On Thursday (March 4), Candyman became a trending topic on Twitter after a woman who moved into a new apartment in New York City discovered a secret room behind her bathroom mirror and shared the experience on TikTok.

The woman, Samantha Hartsoe, decided to show off her bizarre discovery on the video-sharing platform after experiencing a cold breeze by her bathroom door frame and light switch. Hartsoe explained that her new apartment's bathroom was so cold even when she had the heat turned up as high as it could go.

Similar to a sequence from the 1992 horror film, she eventually came upon a hidden room behind her bathroom vanity mirror.

After she removed the mirror, at first glance, there just seemed to be wires hanging behind it. However, upon further investigation, she discovered that the hole led to a creepy secret room.

In one of the TikTok videos she uploaded of the ordeal, a man could be heard asking the question on everyone's mind: "What if there's someone living there right now? Have you watched the movie Parasite?"

As the TikTok videos racked up millions of views, many were reminded of Candyman, a cult '90s horror movie about a graduate research student (played by Virginia Madsen) who, while studying a local urban legend, discovers a hidden lair behind a bathroom mirror in a derelict building. The urban legend in the movie says that if you say Candyman's name five times in front of a mirror, he will appear and kill the summoner with his hooked hand.

As for the real hidden room, there did appear to be some signs of life, with drink bottles and personal items scattered throughout the pspace. We can only imagine that Hartsoe's landlord will be receiving a very interesting phone call very soon.

See some reactions to Hartsoe's spooky TikTok chronicle, below.