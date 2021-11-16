If you're a TikTok user in the U.S., then you may be entitled to money from a class action lawsuit settlement with the tech giant.

Yesterday (Nov. 15) users on the app were notified about potential settlement money and were directed to click a link taking them off TikTok to another website to file a claim, according to Newsweek. However, the notification was not very clear, which led to confusion about it on other forms of social media.

The settlement is the result of a lawsuit filed against ByteDance — the company that owns TikTok — alleging the app violated privacy laws by collecting personal data from its users without consent. Although TikTok and ByteDance denied claims of wrong-doing, they agreed to settle the case for a cool $92 million.

According to Newsweek, that $92 million will cover attorney fees and various administrative costs. The remainder will be paid out to qualifying users who submit a claim for the money.

How to file a settlement claim in the TikTok class action lawsuit:

In order to file a claim to benefit from the settlement, you must first determine whether or not you qualify. The settlement is open to two groups: U.S. citizens who accessed TikTok prior to Sept. 30, 2021, and Illinois citizens who posted content on TikTok prior to Sept. 30, 2021. The latter group may be entitled to as much as six times more than the former.

If you or your minor child meet these qualifications, then you can submit a claim via the form here.

If you received a letter in the mail notifying you about the settlement, then you'll simply input the Notice ID and Confirmation Code found on the letter and submit it.

Otherwise, there is a form to fill out that asks for information including your name, address, phone number, email address and the handles you use on TikTok. You'll also need to clarify how you are eligible for the settlement (as a U.S. citizen and TikTok user or an Illinois citizen who has posted on the app).

Once the form is filled out, you can opt to receive your cut of the settlement via MasterCard, PayPal, Venmo or paper check.

Claims must be submitted prior to March 1, 2022.

You may also request to exclude yourself from the settlement or object to the terms of the settlement. The deadline for both of the above is Jan. 31, 2022. If you choose to do nothing, you will automatically disqualify yourself from benefiting from the funds.