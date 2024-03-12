TikTok Star Leah Smith Dead at 22 Following Bone Cancer Diagnosis

TikTok star Leah Smith, who documented her journey with stage 4 bone cancer, has died four years following diagnosis. She was 22.

Smith's death was announced by her boyfriend Andrew in a video on her TikTok account, where she shared her videos with more than 500,000 followers.

"Hi everyone. This is a message to anyone that's followed Leah or gave her any support or any nice comments or just watched in general," Andrew began.

"I’m sad to say that she passed away today around half-eleven this morning. I just want to say thank you to everyone. All your comments did help, like, she did actually read all of them. Anyone who said anything nice ever, it means more than you realize," he said in the video.

"We'll all miss Leah, but we'll make sure that we never forget her," he continued.

"I wanna see everyone speaking about Leah and how amazing she is and how much she helped everyone and we'll never let Leah be forgotten," he said.

According to People, Smith had Ewing Sarcoma, a type of bone cancer that primarily affects children and young adults.

On Feb. 18, the Liverpool native posted a video sharing that things weren't looking good.

"Update that I didn’t think I ever wanted to do,” she wrote. “The doctors have said there’s no point trying to give me more antibiotics and fluids because it just isn’t working anymore. All the pain meds aren’t working so they really just want to get me to a comfortable state as much as possible," Smith shared.

"[I don't know] what this means for me, if this is the end up the journey, but all my family have came around and I am just going to act like I’m good and great because quite frankly I am so, so scared. I don’t want to die yet. I’m sorry," she added.