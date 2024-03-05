‘Sister Wives’ Star Garrison Brown Dead at 25

Reality TV star Garrison Brown has died. He was 25.

WARNING: Story contains mentions of suicide.

Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown broke the news via Instagram on Tuesday (Mar. 5), saying: "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown."

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory," their statement continued.

According to TMZ, Garrison was found dead inside his home in Arizona. He reportedly passed away in an apparent suicide.

"We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time," a spokesperson from TLC told the New York Post.

"At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating," Flagstaff Police officer Lt. Charles Hernandez told People.

Sister Wives follows polygamist Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Roby, alongside their combined 18 children. The popular series debuted on TLC on September 26, 2010.

Janelle spiritually married Kody in 1993, and the reality TV duo went on to have six children: Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah.

In December 2022, Janelle announced that she and Kody had called it quits.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800-273-TALK (8255).