‘Sister Wives’ Star and Polygamist Kody Brown Left With One Wife After Split From Meri

Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Meri Brown have split after 32 years together.

In People's exclusive first look at the upcoming TLC special Sister Wives: One on One, Meri reveals that Kody ultimately made the decision to leave her.

"Then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.' Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me," Meri explains in the clip.

According to Meri, two years after the family moved to Arizona in 2020, Kody told her he didn’t consider himself and Meri married.

"He's like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me, Meri.’ He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married,'" she claims he told her.

"I said to him, ‘Then if that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’ And he said, ‘No, I don’t want to address it. I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment,'" Meri continues in the preview clip.

Despite Kody ending things with Meri, she insists she would still like to work on their relationship.

Meri and Kody were together since 1990. At the time they married, Meri was 19 and Kody was 22.

Kody's decision to break up with Meri comes after his respective splits from both former wives Christine and Janelle.

Christine, who entered into a polygamous marriage with Kody in 1994, left him in November 2021. She was the first wife who left or separated from Kody.

Both Kody and Janelle, who entered into a polygamous marriage with him in 1993, announced their separation via a Sister Wives: One on One sneak peek that published online Dec. 11. The latter couple were reportedly already separated for months before the announcement.

Kody's last remaining wife is Robyn, with whom he entered into a polygamous marriage in 2014.

In an episode of Sister Wives that aired back in January, Robyn revealed she was only ever interested in a polygamous marriage.

"I had proposals before Kody, and I turned them down and I said, ‘No, I want to live plural marriage,’ and here I am. And I’m like, ‘Hey, guys, I want to live plural marriage!'" she said during a confessional.

The Sister Wives: One on One Season 17 special airs Sunday (Dec. 18)