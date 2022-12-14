‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Reveals Health Transformation Following Split From Husband Kody Brown

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown updated her followers on her fitness journey shortly after confirming her split from husband Kody Brown.

"I'm ready for you 2023!" the 53-year-old captioned an Instagram video posted Monday (Dec. 12).

"This health journey I've been on has been incredible. The results weren't overnight and I'm okay with that. It’s all about slow and steady that wins the race. 2023 is my year! If you want to come on this journey WITH me, let’s do this!" she continued.

Soundtracked by Birdy’s "Keeping Your Head Up," the video is a slideshow of photos that reveal Janelle's fitness journey progress.

"At what point do you decide it's time ... Time to put your health first. Because this … has been a game changer," text reads over the photos.

Watch below:

Janelle shared her inspirational post shortly after Kody announced the couple had called it quits during a sneak peek of the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One Season 17 special. The special airs Sunday (Dec. 18).

"I think if we both really sat down, we’d look at each other and say, 'Really?' We've been separated for several months," Janelle says in the clip.

"Yes, we are separated," Kody confirms.

Watch the teaser below:

Janelle entered into a polygamous marriage with Kody in 1993.

In November 2021, Kody's ex-wife Christine revealed she and Kody had split after 25 years.

Kody remains in a spiritual bond with Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. The Brown family patriarch has 17 kids in total with his partners.