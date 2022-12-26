‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares Why She ‘Doesn’t Really Like’ Robyn

Gwendlyn Brown is not holding back when it comes to how she feels about Robyn Brown.

Christine Brown's daughter has admitted that she is not close with her dad Kody Brown's remaining wife. In a video posted to YouTube Gwendlyn filmed a reaction to the second episode of Sister Wives' 17th season, where she shared that she and Robyn just don't get along.

"I don't really like her as a person. Watching her [on Sister Wives] makes me like her less, for sure," said Gwendlyn.

Gwendlyn also went on to praise her mother Christine's decision to leave her father Kody.

"I was like, 'You're leaving? Good for you!' She told me she was moving and divorcing my father all at the same time, so I was all hype for her," she said.

"Obviously I love her and obviously I visit her all the time, but she was going home and I was happy for her. And I didn't really love the relationship they had. And she's doing really great now," she continued.

However, she went on to share that she should not be "choosing sides" between her parents.

Watch her reaction to Robyn below:

The news of Kody's daughter not approving of his remaining wife comes shortly after it was announced that he had split from Meri.

According to Meri, two years after the family moved to Arizona in 2020, Kody told her he didn’t consider himself and Meri married.

"He's like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me, Meri.’ He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married,'" she claims he told her.

Gwendlyn's mother Christine left Kody prior to his split with Meri. She was the first wife who left or separated from Kody.