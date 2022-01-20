Will Christine Brown Return to ‘Sister Wives’ After Split From Kody?

After Christine Brown called it quits with hubby Kody Brown late last year, fans were wondering if she would continue to be a part of the TLC hit series Sister Wives.

According to Christine's son Paedon, the cameras have not stopped rolling and will be there to capture every awkward minute.

The 23-year-old calmed everyone's nerves about Christine's return to the show after he replied to a fan's question in a recent TikTok video. "Will your mom return if there's another season of Sister Wives?" the social media user asked.

In a rather flippant response, Paedon commented, "They are currently filming," leaving fans' tongues wagging at the thought of a new season of polygamy drama.

Paedon also noted in a separate comment he has "no interest" in writing a tell-all book about his life in a polyamorous family.

Christine and Kody tied the knot in March 1994. They share five other children: Aspyn, 26; Mykelti, 25; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 18; and Truely, 11.

Kody is the father of 18 children in total with wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown.

Christine shocked everyone last year after she revealed she and Kody had parted ways. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the mother-of-six wrote via Instagram on Nov. 2, 2020.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” she continued. “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody wrote in his own statement, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Kody and first wife Meri tied the knot in 1990 and later welcomed Janelle in 1993 into their plural marriage, followed by Christine in 1994. Meri agreed to divorce Kody so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014. He considers himself "spiritually married" to all his wives.