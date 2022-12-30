Christine Brown Reveals if She Will Appear on ‘Sister Wives’ After Kody Brown Split

Christine Brown is moving on to a new chapter after splitting from Kody Brown, however, that does not mean that her time on television is over.

Taking to TikTok, she shared that she will "definitely not be leaving" the hit TLC show Sister Wives. In the video, she showed off her Utah home and shared some details about the production of the show.

"This is, in fact, the set in my home! I’m so excited. You’re gonna love it! So, you can see behind me, this is where I sit. The producer sits at this lovely desk that he made behind me," she said.

Watch her video below:

Christine's announcement that she will not be leaving Sister Wives comes a year after she announced her split from Kody. She officially announced that their spiritual union had ended via Instagram.

"Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she said.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family," she continued.

Kody also spoke out about the couple's decision to end the relationship.

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents," he said.

However, that was not the only relationship issue that Kody would face. Shortly after Christine and he had split, Meri and Janelle also shared that they too would no longer be in a relationship with Kody.

Kody currently has one wife, Robyn.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.