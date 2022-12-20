‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Considered Meri Reconciliation After She Gave Him Rice Krispies Treats

Who doesn't love a good Rice Krispies Treat?

You probably don't love them more than Sister Wives star Kody Brown, though, who was so touched by the sweet treat that he considered reconciling with ex-wife Meri Brown, according to People.

Brown, who famously had four wives on the TLC show, now only has one (Robyn), after his first wife Meri recently revealed that their relationship is officially over.

On the Sister Wives: One on One episode Sunday (Dec. 18), Kody revealed, "I was trying to reconcile with Meri. And Meri gave me this really cool birthday present and I'm in this place expressing to Janelle, Christine, and Robyn that I might reconcile with Meri."

What gift could be so inspirational?

Rice Krispies Treats.

Brown said that the gift included "one for every year of their marriage" in a bag. Brown added, "She even included the bad years the ones where I was like we're basically not really married and the expression was sweet and the mood that I was in was the right mood to try and think about reconciliation."

"I was no longer angry with her for what I had gone through in my life with her. I was willing to see the error of my ways and then work to determine whether we were good with each other anymore," he said.

Kody and Meri's marriage, chronicled on Sister Wives, has been troubled for years, ironically embodying the snap, crackle, pop slogan of Rice Krispies.

They infamously hit a rough patch after the addition of fourth wife Robyn, when Kody divorced Meri to "legally restructure" the family and Meri was subsequently catfished online by a man who turned out to be a woman named Jackie Overton.

The Browns first married in 1990 and had one child, Leon. Kody introduced three other wives in Janelle, Christine, and Robyn in 1993, 1994, and 2014, respectively.

Now, Janelle and Christine have both left their marriages.

On the Sister Wives special, Meri said, "It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, 'She just made this decision. We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision and then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri.' Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."

"Where does that leave you? Are you still married to Kody? Or, do you get to decide?" the host asked her.

"Well, he's already made the decision. You just saw him say that," Meri concluded.