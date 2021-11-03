Imagine going on vacation only to find yourself running for your life from an active volcano. One TikToker recently experienced just that — and managed to capture it all on video.

In late October, Lillie-Louise Isabella, a.k.a. @lilielouiselias on TikTok, shared the incredible footage of her escaping a volcanic eruption while on vacation in Sicily, Italy.

"POV: [You're] on a family hike and suddenly the volcano erupts. Didn't expect that to happen lol," she captioned the now-viral clip.

The video shows the Berlin native eating snow before witnessing smoke come out of the top of the nearby volcano. Dark smoke fills the air as she and an apparent family member begin running down the steep incline while ash floats through the sky. At one point, a rock or large chunk of ash is seen barreling towards the pair.

The video has so far gained more than 10 million views.

Watch below:

On Nov. 1, Isabella uploaded a follow-up video in which she confirmed that the volcano seen in the viral clip was Mount Etna in Sicily, which became active in late 2020.

The new TikTok clip shows raw footage of the eruption, including Isabella and her group's audible reactions of sheer terror. According to the TikTok user, her family is safe and nobody was injured.

Mount Etna, Europe's largest and most active volcano, erupted for the 50th time this past year according to Space.com. Though highly active, Etna doesn't typically pose a danger to nearby inhabited areas.

Mount Etna dates back all the way to 1500 B.C. and features two types of eruptive activity, including persistent explosive eruptions, with small lava emissions from one of four craters, and flank eruptions that erupt away from its primary area, in fissures.